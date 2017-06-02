Ariana Grande Returns to England Ahead of the Manchester Benefit Concert: Pics

Ariana Grande is back in England for the first time since the suicide bombing at her Manchester concert on May 22.



WATCH: Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Minutes!



The 23-year-old singer touched down in London’s Stansted Airport on Friday with her parents and boyfriend, Mac Miller, in tow.

Grande looked solemn in a white sweatshirt as she exited the plane.



Grande’s One Love Manchester concert will take place this Sunday, June 4, and will feature performances by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and many more top recording artists.



Tickets for the show sold out in a matter of minutes, with some free tickets going to those who attended Grande’s Manchester concert last Monday.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Charity Concert Featuring Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber & More



A suicide bomber took the lives of 22 concert goers and injured 59 at the May 22 show. Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to benefit the victims and families affected by the attack.



For more from Grande, watch the clip below.