Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises $9 Million and Counting for Red Cross

Great work, Ariana Grande!

The One Love Manchester benefit concert organized by the "Into You" singer was a lot of things: a star-studded, feel-good show; an emotional and at-times heart-wrenching tribute to the victims and survivors of recent U.K. terror attacks; and a show of solidarity, strength and love in the face of hate and divisiveness. However, it was also a chance to raise funds for the families of people involved in the tragic terror attack at Grande's Manchester Arena concert last month -- and on all those fronts, it was an outstanding success.

According to the British Red Cross, nearly $3 million (£2.35 million) was raised during the concert alone for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

"We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester! Thank you so much for your donations. http://redcross.org.uk/love," the charity wrote on Twitter.

And that number keeps growing. According to ABC News, the fund totals nearly $9 million so far -- including donations and ticket sales before the concert's airing, and donations are still pouring in.

According to the fund's Just Giving page, "money raised will be used to assist the victims of the attack, their families and dependents." Any surplus funds "will be used to respond to similar events in the U.K. that charity trustees consider appropriate."

In addition to Grande and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, pop superstars including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan performed at the event, many of whom shared inspirational messages with the audience.

In an interview with the BBC, Cyrus said she thought the "Into You" singer had found her calling in organizing the event. "I plan on making music for the rest of my life, and I think that's [Grande's] plan, too. And I think if we can be this team until we're old, continue to do things like this, let's not stop today," Cyrus told the interviewer. "So we're always going to make sure that we keep doing this for the rest of our lives. I think her and I have to continue to -- I think she finally found her real job, you know?"

Grande gave several emotional performances and speeches during the night, including one where she recalled meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-odl girl who died in the attack.

