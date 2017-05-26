Selena Gomez Opens Up About Romance With The Weeknd: 'I Will Give My Heart and Soul to the Person That I Love'

Selena Gomez says she "loves tremendously big."

The 24-year-old singer-actress opened up about her romance with The Weeknd during an interview with Miami's Power 96.5 FM on Thursday, revealing that she gives everything to her relationships.

“I’m the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate," Gomez shared. "With that comes a lot, you know?”

While Gomez didn't name her beau directly, she had no problems declaring that she's "taken"!

The former Disney star also seemed to hint at The Weeknd while confessing to the last lie that she told, in honor of her new song, "Bad Liar."

“I tried to say that I wanted to... I was like, planning a trip and I was saying, like, 'I’m going to leave,'" Gomez said. "But I was trying to get somebody really cute to tell me to stay."

Of her new music, Gomez says she "spent too much time worrying about what other people have said about me" in the past.

"I just don't have anything left," she explained. "All my energy goes to the people I love and wanting to make things that make people feel something. So if I make you feel something and that pisses you off, I think that’s the goal. I made you feel something."

