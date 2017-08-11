Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Step Out in Matching Ensembles for Lovey-Dovey Date Night -- See the Pics!

Could Chrissy Teigen and John Legend be any more perfect for each other?

All eyes were on the adorable duo when they stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the launch dinner of Teigen's new Intermix x A.L.C. "on duty" collaboration. Not only did they look so in love, but they turned up the cuteness factor by wearing coordinating ensembles.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless on Snapchat, Shows Off Her Glowing Skin

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, both dressed to impress in shades of black, white, tan and army green. The brunette beauty paired her tie-waist blouse with high-waisted, zip-up up skinnies and ankle-strap heels, while her husband kept cool in distressed jeans and a patterned bomber jacket over a black T-shirt.

While snapping photos at the event, the two couldn't help themselves from smiling and laughing at one another, which is even more proof of why they've become one of Hollywood's favorite power couples.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having More Kids With John Legend: 'I Would Definitely Adopt'

Back in June, Teigen opened up to Marie Claire about life at home with Legend and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

Hear more (and see the pics from her cover shoot!) in the video below.