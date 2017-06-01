Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless on Snapchat, Shows Off Her Glowing Skin -- See the Pic

Chrissy Teigen is baring it all.

The 31-year-old supermodel shared a topless picture of herself on Snapchat, showing off her fresh tan.

"Finally a spray tan thank you Fiona," she wrote.

... But can we talk about her glowing skin?!

Teigen also shared an adorable new video of daughter Luna on Wednesday, in which Luna gives a furry friend a big kiss.

🐶💕 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 31, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The foodie's busy day also involved cooking pho, which she admitted took 20 hours and didn't go so well.

20 HOURS LATER, I HAVE COMPLETED MAKING MY OWN PHO AND I WILL LITERALLY NEVER DO THIS AGAIN EVER. GO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL PHO PLACE UNLESS YOU FEEL LIKE RIPPING YOUR HAIR OUT A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 31, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Earlier this year, Chrissy proudly displayed her stretch marks on Twitter with the caption, "Whatevs."

