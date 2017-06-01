NEWS

Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless on Snapchat, Shows Off Her Glowing Skin -- See the Pic

by Antoinette Bueno 8:43 AM PDT, June 01, 2017
Chrissy Teigen is baring it all.

The 31-year-old supermodel shared a topless picture of herself on Snapchat, showing off her fresh tan.

"Finally a spray tan thank you Fiona," she wrote.

... But can we talk about her glowing skin?!

Teigen also shared an adorable new video of daughter Luna on Wednesday, in which Luna gives a furry friend a big kiss.

🐶💕

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The foodie's busy day also involved cooking pho, which she admitted took 20 hours and didn't go so well.

Earlier this year, Chrissy proudly displayed her stretch marks on Twitter with the caption, "Whatevs."

