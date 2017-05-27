Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has 'All Eyes on Dada' at John Legend Concert -- See the Adorable Video!

Baby Luna is a daddy's girl!

Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter had "all eyes on dada" while sitting in her mom's lap at John Legend's concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, on Friday.

"👀 all eyes on dada," Teigen captioned an Instagram video of Luna enjoying the show, after sharing another cute snap of the tot backstage.

Teigen and Luna also appeared to pay a visit to Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science, where Luna met a tortoise.

While the mother-daughter duo enjoyed Legend's show on Friday, Teigen revealed earlier this week that she skipped her husband's performance at the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday to go see Magic Mike Live with friends.

