Bella Hadid Covers 'Vogue Arabia's First September Issue -- See the Pics!

Vogue Arabia loves the Hadids!

Bella Hadid covers the magazine's first September issue, months after her sister, Gigi, graced the cover of its first-ever issue in March.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Pays Tribute to Palestinian Roots in First Ever 'Vogue Arabia' Cover: 'It Means the World to Me'

The 20-year-old model sports a cute, cropped pixie cut on the magazine's cover (her fourth September issue this year, along with Elle China, Harper's Bazaar China, Elle Russia and Vogue China), with her face covered by a black veil.

In another pic, Hadid models a flowing Fendi dress with sky-high boots.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Leather Looks in Latest Cover Shoot -- See the Pics!

Like her older sister, Hadid faced some criticism online for covering the Arab magazine, as she and Gigi are Palestinian American on their father's side, and were born and raised in Los Angeles. The model, however, took to Instagram to share how "honored" she was to pose for the magazine.

"I am so honored and proud to be on this cover of Vogue Arabia, not only to be shot by the one and only Karl, to be touched by the legend @peterphilipsmakeup and hair done up by the unrivaled @sammcknight1 styled by the one and only @amandaharlech ❤️... but specifically to represent and cherish my half-Palestinian blood from my father and his strong, loving, wonderful Arab side of my family," she wrote. "This cover is in honor of my teta Khair Hadid, my family, and my Arab/Muslim friends out there..❤️Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of the newest international Vogue and thank you Vogue Arabia for continuing to celebrate and accept all different cultures and customs the way we all should❤️."

See more on the model in the video below.