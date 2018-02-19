Fergie Defends NBA All-Star Game National Anthem: 'I'm a Risk Taker'

Fergie's performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game on Sunday didn't go as intended.

In a statement to ET on Monday, the "Fergalicious" singer acknowledged the criticism surrounding her jazzy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," explaining that she tried her best to bring something "special" to the event.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone."

"I love this country and honestly tried my best," she added.

It didn't take long for fans to speak out against Fergie's performance, with many sharing their reactions -- and those of the players and celebs at the game -- to social media.

The players reactions to Fergie are hilarious😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hws0gYwz0a — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) February 19, 2018

"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey," tweeted Roseanne Barr, who gave a controversial performance of the song at a baseball game in 1990.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

"Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key," Bob Saget added.

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Others, meanwhile, defended Fergie, with Shaquille O'Neal telling fans to "leave my Fergie alone" on TNT's halftime report. "Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy," he said.

