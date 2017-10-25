Fergie Dishes On Co-Parenting With Ex Josh Duhamel: 'We Are Just Making it Happen'

"The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents," the 42-year-old mother of one explained. "All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple … We're making it work."

Fergie went on to share that she still loves her ex, and that they will do what it takes to remain amiable and emotionally healthy co-parents.

"We are just making it happen," she said. "We’ve got Axl and we're just working parents."