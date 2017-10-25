Fergie Dishes On Co-Parenting With Ex Josh Duhamel: 'We Are Just Making it Happen'
Despite their separation, Fergie says she and her ex, Josh Duhamel, are making co-parenting a priority.
The pop star sat down with the cast of The Talk on Tuesday, where she opened up about her post-split relationship with her estranged husband and how they've worked hard at being good parents to their 4-year-old son, Axl.
“I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation," the "Fergalicious" singer said of how she's been holding up after the split.
As for her connection with Duhamel, she said they've managed to make things feel seamless for their little boy.
"The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents," the 42-year-old mother of one explained. "All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple … We're making it work."
Fergie went on to share that she still loves her ex, and that they will do what it takes to remain amiable and emotionally healthy co-parents.
"We are just making it happen," she said. "We’ve got Axl and we're just working parents."
The Black Eyed Peas singer struck up her relationship with the 44-year-old Transformers star in 2004, when she and her band appeared in a cameo on his TV series Las Vegas. The pair got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009.
The pair announced their split in a joint statement released to ET on Sep. 14, nearly seven months after the two actually separated.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public," the statement explained. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
The couple actually called it quits in February, just one month after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
ET caught up with Fergie days after the pair announced their separation, and the singer said the two have stayed close since splitting up.
"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie explained. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore. But we are still Axl's parents through and through… So that's the only thing that's changed."
