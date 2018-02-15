First Oscars Presenters Announced: Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Tiffany Haddish and More

The stars are going to be shining bright on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood at this year's Oscar Ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first slate of A-list presenters who will have the honor of announcing the night's big winners during the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Among the impressive group of talented stars are some awards season newcomers like Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland, Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish, The Big Sick star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani, and A Fantastic Woman's Daniela Vega.

Two-time Oscar nominee Laura Dern will also be presenting, as well as last year's big winners Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali. They will be joined by Jennifer Garner and Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

Two of the night's presenters are also nominated for Oscars themselves, including Greta Gerwig -- who is nominated for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for her film Lady Bird -- and Margot Robbie -- who is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of infamous figure skater Tanya Harding in I, Tonya.

The 90th Annual Oscars -- hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year --kicks off March 4 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Aside from serving as a presenter, Dern recently hosted the Academy's nominee luncheon where all the stars in Oscar contention got together for one giant class photo. Check out the video below for an inside look at the fun, star-studded gathering.

