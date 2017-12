Christmas came early for Tyler Hubbard!

The Florida-Georgia Line singer and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia Rose, on Saturday.



The 30-year-old country star shared the news with his fans on social media.

“I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable family photo. “We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever changed for the better.”

“I can’t wait to share more photos with y’all," he continued. "I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me.”



The couple, who married in 2015, announced that they were expecting their first child this past summer, posting cute Polaroid pics featuring the positive pregnancy test. “We’ve had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited…WE ARE PREGNANT," Hubbard wrote at the time. "Holy cow we’re going to be parents. God is so good and we can’t wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard.”

The announcement came just ahead of the 2017 CMT Awards, where Hayley debuted her tiny baby bump. Hubbard also gushed to ET about their upcoming arrival on the red carpet.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” the 30-year-old singer said. “This is a big week for us, but you know what? Everything else just kind of goes away when you put it into perspective and something like this is happening for us. We’re really excited. We got a lot of support and love around us. It’s a cool time for us, and it’s a new chapter that we can’t wait to open.”

The new chapter featured one more surprise for the couple, who initially revealed to their friends and family that their baby was going to be a boy. “Gods got jokes......After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl," Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "Woe... so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl."

Congratulations to the happy family!

