Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress at 2018 Oscars for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Frances McDormand is now a two-time Academy Award winner, having just won her first Oscar in over 20 years. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star -- who took home a statuette for Fargo in 1997 -- won Best Actress during Sunday night's ceremony.

Three Billboards earned an impressive seven nominations total this year: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor nods for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson, Best Original Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh, Original Score and Film Editing.

McDormand has already had one hell of an awards season, picking up statuettes at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, and at each stop, she's thrilled her fellow attendees and viewers at home with her unpredictable acceptance speeches.

"Many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of the tectonic shift in our industry's power structure," McDormand proclaimed about the Time's Up initiative at the Globes. "Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work."

She made a similar sentiment when she accepted her Screen Actors Guild honor, saying, "I come out of the woods every few years, and you invite me to the party. But there are a lot of young ones comin' up and they need doorstops, too. Let's think about that. Bye!"

