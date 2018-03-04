Frances McDormand Wore Slippers, Jokingly Let the Profanity Fly During Spirit Awards Speech

Frances McDormand is on a (expletive) roll.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star took the stage during the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday to accept the honor of best female lead -- and she did so with grace, beauty, curse words and comfortable pink slippers.

"I continue to be amazed that you let me get to the microphone," started the 60-year-old actress. "What, are you crazy? But what I know about today is that I get to swear."

Fox Searchlight Pictures

McDormand continued, "Do you know how hard it’s been not to swear over the last couple of months? Because this award convention goes on for f***ing ever.”

The actress expressed gratitude for her 23-year-old son Pedro and her Three Billboards "family," joking that they "would be a little alarmed if I didn’t swear."

"And as Martin McDonagh knows, a well-placed f**k makes a sentence sing like nothing else," she added of the film’s director.

The Fargo star is the second actress ever to receive the best female lead prize at the Spirit Awards (after Julianne Moore), beating out Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Regina Williams, Shinobu Terajima and Saoirse Ronan for this year's honor.

"I am independent and I am spirited, so that’s good. That’s why I’m here," McDormand said. "I’m old enough to remember when this was a beach party. But I’m also old enough to have a little memory loss, so maybe it wasn’t a beach party."

The actress continued, modeling her navy blue two-piece ensemble and fluffy footwear, “Wouldn’t that be nice if it was a beach party, and we could wear our pajamas, our slippers, sit on a beach blanket under a beach umbrella, maybe have a friendly game of volleyball later, and go to one of my all-time favorite eating establishments, Hot Dog on a Stick -- have you been there? It’s really, really good."

She concluded, "And then, just think how much money we would have left over to make more independent films. Thank you."

McDormand’s tour-de-force performance in Three Billboards has already earned her a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award and BAFTA award this year, and she is predicted to win an Academy Award at Sunday night’s ceremony. If she wins, this would be McDormand's second Oscar statuette, as she previously won Best Actress for her role in Fargo in 1997.

Tune in to the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

