Oscars 2018: When & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Arrivals and More

The grand finale of awards season is just around the corner, as the 90th Annual Academy Awards kick off live from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In anticipation of the night celebrating the highest honors in filmmaking, ET has your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know ahead of this year's Oscars.

What Time Do the Oscars Start?: The awards show will air live on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC. You can also livestream it on abc.com or the ABC app.

Fashion Predictions: If the Oscars red carpet follows in the footsteps of this year's previous awards shows, like the Golden Globes and GRAMMYs, expect to see a dress code or accessory symbolizing the #MeToo and Time's Up movement. We also predict to see plenty of female A-listers rocking emerald accessories, a trend stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Issa Rae have already picked up on.

As for star standouts? We'll definitely have our eyes glued to Emma Stone, who almost always makes our Best Dressed List at awards shows. Last year, she stunned in a sparkly gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown custom-designed by Riccardo Tisci, a look that was inspired by La La Land, the movie that won her a Best Actress accolade.

We're also looking forward to seeing what fashionista Zendaya wears, as her stylist, Law Roach, never fails her. Bring it, Z!

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie will also be in attendance, and judging by her recent chic streak, we have a good feeling she'll top our Best Dressed List for the Oscars, too. Others we're predicting: Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner, Saoirse Ronan and Gal Gadot.

Who's Hosting?: For the second year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel will play master of ceremonies, but joked last month that he's still quite traumatized from 2017's #envelopegate (when La La Land was accidentally announced as Best Picture instead of the actual winner, Moonlight).

"I tried to get past it though, you know, and put it behind me, but it just catches up to me," Kimmel said in an Oscars promo. "I feel like I'm losing my mind. But the worst part is, they want me to do it again. So, what do I do?"

Who's Presenting?: Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Emily Blunt, Mark Hamill, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, Margot Robbie, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jodie Foster, Zendaya, Ansel Elgort, Daniela Vega, Gina Rodriguez, Christopher Walken, Mahershala Ali, Laura Dern, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Rita Moreno, Eugenio Derbez, Eiza Gonzalez, Oscar Issac, Kelly Marie Tran, Wes Studi and Eva Marie Saint.

Notable Nominations: Leading the pool of nominations this year is Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which received 13 total nods. The film is followed closely behind by Dunkirk, which received eight, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with seven.

It's an extra exciting awards show for a number of stars, including Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, 22, who is the youngest Best Actor nominee in 75 years, and All the Money in the World star Christopher Plummer, who is now the oldest acting nominee, ever, at 88 years old. Additionally, Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is the first female nominee for Best Cinematography and Meryl Streep gained a record-setting 21st Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Kay Graham in The Post.

Performances: Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal are just a few of the artists who will take the stage to perform Oscar-nominated songs on Sunday night.

Bernal will join Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel for a rendition of "Remember Me" from Coco, while Blige will sing "Mighty River" from Mudbound and Common will pair up with Andra Day for "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall.

Additionally, breakout star Keala Settle will sing "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, and Sufjan Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love," written for Call Me by Your Name.

