Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Show Off Their Moves While Dressed as Milli Vanilli for Halloween -- Watch!

There’s no dancing with a devil this Halloween for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The couple instead dressed up as R&B duo Milli Vanilli and nailed it with their on-point jackets, dreadlock wigs and moves!

After containing their giggles, the 45-year-old actress and 35-year-old basketballer, pulled their best actions for the act’s 1988 hit, “Girl You Know It’s True,” while clutching GRAMMYs.



“Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli,” Union captioned a clip of the fun on Twitter.