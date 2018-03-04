Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor at 2018 Oscars for 'Darkest Hour'

Gary Oldman is now an Academy Award winner. The actor, who was first nominated in 2012 for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, won the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Darkest Hour received six Oscar nominations in total this year: Best Picture and Best Actor, as well as Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design and Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling for renowned makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji's transformative prosthetic work.

Earlier in the season, Oldman also won his first-ever Golden Globe. "Winston Churchill said, 'My taste is simple. I am easily satisfied with the very best.' I was surrounded by the very best," Oldman said during his acceptance speech. Backstage, he reacted to his win, telling ET, "My first time here and my first one. I'm feeling good that I got it the first time."

It took one additional visit to the Academy Awards, but an Oscar is an Oscar. Oldman had been favored to win this category throughout the run-up to Sunday's show, also winning the BAFTA and SAG Award, but claimed to ET that he didn't give his frontrunner status much consideration.

"You don't really think about it. Obviously, you hear it and people say it," he said, explaining of awards, "It is not the most important thing in the world, but it is not nothing. What will be will be."

