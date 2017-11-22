Gayle King Talks to Stephen Colbert About 'Very Painful' Charlie Rose Sexual Misconduct Claims

Gayle King admitted to Stephen Colbert that she almost canceled her appearance on Tuesday's The Late Show.

King told the late-night host that she knew she would have to further address the sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, who has co-anchored CBS This Morning alongside her and Norah O'Donnell since 2012.

Colbert applauded the 62-year-old newswoman for addressing the scandal head-on when she and O'Donnell appeared on CBS This Morning after eight women came forward accusing Rose of sexual misconduct. Rose has since been fired from CBS.