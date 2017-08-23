George and Amal Clooney Show Adorable PDA on Date Night in Italy -- See the Pics!
George and Amal are head over heels for each other!
The couple stepped out for another romantic date night in Lake Como, Italy, earlier this week and simply couldn't keep their hands to themselves.
Wearing white palazzo pants with red stripes and a red top, Amal looked radiant as she and George, casually dressed in jeans and a white short-sleeved button-up, held hands on their way to dinner at Le Darsene with a couple of friends.
During dinner, George and Amal were all smiles, drinking wine, kissing and having a great time.
The new parents, who welcomed twins in June, have been out and about quite a bit recently. Earlier in the week, all eyes were on the 39-year-old attorney as she stunned in a green Stella McCartney floor-length gown.
