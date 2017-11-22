Gerard Butler Adopts New Dog -- See the Cuddly Pic!
Gerard Butler has a new four-legged friend in his life!
The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the new dog he adopted while filming in Bulgaria.
"Thankful for a new wee doggie in my life. She was a stray while I was filming up a mountain in Bulgaria. Stole my heart," he captioned a black-and-white snap of himself cuddling up to his new pup.
Butler was hospitalized last month following a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles, but just weeks later was all smiles at the premiere of Geostorm.
The Scottish actor spoke to ET on the red carpet about the scary incident, admitting it was "pretty painful," but that it also "made me really appreciate how precious life is."
See more in the video below.
