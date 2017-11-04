Gigi Hadid Rocks Two Chic Outfits at New York Event -- See the Stylish Looks!

Gigi Hadid went all out to celebrate the launch of her limited-edition "Gigi Hadid x Maybelline" collection in New York City on Friday.

The 22-year-old model looked comfy chic in not one, but two, stylish ensembles at the event.

Hadid rocked a black off-the-shoulder Jean Atelier bodysuit with light-wash boyfriend jeans, gold hoop earrings and black Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties.