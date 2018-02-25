Gigi Hadid Shows Off Crazy Toned Abs During Tommy Hilfiger's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid's flaunting what she's got in her very own creation.



The 22-year-old model showed off her crazy toned abs on the Tommy Hilfiger runway during the Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday.



The all-American brand went with a racing theme for its Fall/Winter 2018/19 show, and Gigi was front and center, showing off her final collaboration with Hilfiger.



She hit the catwalk in two very different looks. The first was a very sporty ensemble that consisted of a cropped "TH X GH" tee, royal blue, black and white leather pants, black booties and a thick choker.

The blond beauty later closed the show, walking alongside Hilfiger himself in a one-shouldered dress that featured a white-and-black color block top, ab cut-out, striped waistband and sheer skirt covered in a race car-themed print.

It was also a family affair for Gigi in Italy. Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, walked directly behind her in the show. She sported a checkered visor, tube top, striped asymmetrical skirt and black sneakers, as well as the same choker as her sibling.

The 21-year-old model then swapped into a similar dress as Gigi's, though Bella's featured a black top and zipper and a darker printed skirt, to lead the pack at the close of the show.

Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose was sitting front row and proudly posted video on her Instagram Story of the Hadid sisters sashaying down the runway.

Not only did Gigi leave her mark on the #TOMMYNOW runway, she also left a more permanent one (of the ink variety) at the Tommy Hilfiger's headquarters in Milan, Italy, earlier in the day.

Also ahead of the show, Bella proudly popped champagne in her talented sister's honor, sharing a video of the celebration on Instagram after they wrapped and were en route to Paris for the next fashion week round.



" And I've been telling you all night... but @gigihadid I am so beyond proud of the hardworking, kind, talented, smart, funny woman that you are ETCETCETC... (your perfect face being the least of your attributes)," Bella wrote. "Congratulations on your 4th and final tommyxgigi collection....You exceeded all expectations, not only from me but everyone around you."



"I am not surprised that you had another perfect show but yet again, you have surprised me, as you do every day ❤️," she continued. "I love you to the moon and back tiny cub."

It's pretty amazing that Gigi looked so fresh-faced and fabulous for her last show of Milan Fashion Week -- the in-demand model strutted her stuff in eight different shows in Italy! Get it, girl!

ET was with Gigi backstage at last fall's Tommy Hilfiger show during London Fashion Week. Watch the video below for more.





