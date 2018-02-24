Gigi Hadid Dominates Milan Fashion Week Runways -- See Her Fierce Looks

Gigi Hadid is a fashion powerhouse!

Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Feb. 21 and the 22-year-old model dominated the runways, leading various shows in fierce and glamorous ensembles. As a handful of Italian designers showcased their latest fall/winter 2018 collections, Hadid was front and center strutting her stuff and slaying the catwalk.

The blonde bombshell arrived ready to slay at the Alberta Ferretti show on Feb. 21, wearing a black sweater and purple Harlem pants with knee-high baroque-inspired boots. That same day, she dolled up at the Moschino show in a bright aqua gown with a 60's-inspired bob.

Hadid's versatility is what designers admire about the California girl. On Feb. 22 Hadid channeled her inner gothic queen in an edgy all-black ensemble with dark smoky eye makeup at the Max Mara showcase. The Los Angeles native then showed her sweet and sophisticated side in a beige long-sleeve midi dress with full skirt and white boots at Fendi.

On Feb. 23, Hadid walked the Tod's fashion week in black leather pants, burnt orange shirt and boots, brown jacket under a multi-colored coat and carried the cutest accessory, an adorable pup!

She also led the Versace show in burgundy leather pants, a yellow plaid sweater with a tan trench coat. But it was her sexy black sequin frock with colorful fringes that stood out.

Hadid's Milan Fashion Week didn't stop there. On Feb. 24 she sashayed in a cozy wool sweater dress at the Missoni show.

Yolanda Hadid's daughter will continue to have a busy week, as MFW ends on Feb. 27 and makes way for Paris Fashion Week. This Sunday, Hadid will also be showcasing her final collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyXGigi in Milan. Earlier this week, the model expressed her gratitude for being able to collaborate with the brand.

"It’s definitely bittersweet, but I feel so grateful and humbled to have been given this opportunity to grow and learn through designing four seasons," she wrote on Instagram. "To Tommy @thomasjhilfiger, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for believing in me and the possibilities of this collaboration."

