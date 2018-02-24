Fashion

Gigi Hadid Dominates Milan Fashion Week Runways -- See Her Fierce Looks

By Liz Calvario‍
Gigi Hadid Versace Milan Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid is a fashion powerhouse!

Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Feb. 21 and the 22-year-old model dominated the runways, leading various shows in fierce and glamorous ensembles. As a handful of Italian designers showcased their latest fall/winter 2018 collections, Hadid was front and center strutting her stuff and slaying the catwalk.

The blonde bombshell arrived ready to slay at the Alberta Ferretti show on Feb. 21, wearing a black sweater and purple Harlem pants with knee-high baroque-inspired boots. That same day, she dolled up at the Moschino show in a bright aqua gown with a 60's-inspired bob.

Gigi Hadid Milan Fashion Week Alberta
Gigi Hadid Moschino Milan Fashion Week
Hadid's versatility is what designers admire about the California girl. On Feb. 22 Hadid channeled her inner gothic queen in an edgy all-black ensemble with dark smoky eye makeup at the Max Mara showcase. The Los Angeles native then showed her sweet and sophisticated side in a beige long-sleeve midi dress with full skirt and white boots at Fendi.

Gigi Hadid Max Mara
Gigi Hadid Fendi MFW
On Feb. 23, Hadid walked the Tod's fashion week in black leather pants, burnt orange shirt and boots, brown jacket under a multi-colored coat and carried the cutest accessory, an adorable pup!

Gigi Hadid Tod's Milan Fashion Week 2018
She also led the Versace show in burgundy leather pants, a yellow plaid sweater with a tan trench coat. But it was her sexy black sequin frock with colorful fringes that stood out.

Gigi Hadid Versace MFW
Hadid's Milan Fashion Week didn't stop there. On Feb. 24 she sashayed in a cozy wool sweater dress at the Missoni show.

Gigi Hadid Missoni MFW
Yolanda Hadid's daughter will continue to have a busy week, as MFW ends on Feb. 27 and makes way for Paris Fashion Week. This Sunday, Hadid will also be showcasing her final collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyXGigi in Milan. Earlier this week, the model expressed her gratitude for being able to collaborate with the brand.

"It’s definitely bittersweet, but I feel so grateful and humbled to have been given this opportunity to grow and learn through designing four seasons," she wrote on Instagram. "To Tommy @thomasjhilfiger, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for believing in me and the possibilities of this collaboration."

Less than a week left til I show my last #TOMMYxGIGI Collection, in Milan @tommyhilfiger ❤️ It’s definitely bittersweet, but I feel so grateful and humbled to have been given this opportunity to grow and learn through designing four seasons. To Tommy @thomasjhilfiger, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for believing in me and the possibilities of this collaboration. To my TH team&family- thank you for genuinely embracing me and for your endless hard work, love, and talent; I have enjoyed our design meetings & time together more than you know, and I feel deeply lucky to have been able to learn from and create with you all. To @trey.laird and @mikaeljansson - thank you for four epic campaigns that I am so proud of, your partnership in this has been a dream come true. Last but definitely not least, To the Fans, thank you for making this into something so much greater than any of us could have ever imagined. Seeing you wear & support Tommy x Gigi, and meeting you across the global #TogetherTour has meant the world to me. ❤️ I will never forget these past couple of years ! Let’s celebrate. Season IV. Milan. WATCH LIVE SUNDAY 2/25 8pm CET. Stay tuned for more info. #TOMMYNOW

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

