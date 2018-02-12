Gigi Hadid Slams Critics of Her Fluctuating Weight During New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is done explaining herself! The 22-year-old supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday following some social media backlash to her recent runway looks.

Hadid, who has been modeling since she was a teenager, began by talking about her start in the industry and the criticisms about her body she’s faced since then.

“For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” she wrote.

Noting that she has since received medication to help with the symptoms caused by Hashimoto's disease, Hadid added that this explained her weight loss over the past few years.

“Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better,” she continued. “I may be ‘too skinny’ for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body every day, as everyone is.”

She went on to note that this will be the last time she defends her body type, writing, “I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesn’t suit ur ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldn’t have to.”

Hadid also slammed rumors that she was taking drugs, saying, “Not to judge other, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box because u don’t understand the way my body has matured. Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to life those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.”

Shortly after her posts, Hadid got lots of love online from fellow models. Chrissy Teigen replied, “Alternative tweet: ‘f**k off,’” and Ruby Rose wrote, “Can’t wait to see you in Milan. Sorry you have to explain something so ridiculous to people. Love to you. Love to the people who try to tear down others also because they are just people who haven’t had the spiritual growth that needs to occur to love and accept one another.”

It’s already been a banner year for the model, who recently posed nude with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, for the cover of British Vogue. Watch the clip below for details on their shoot!

