‘Girls Trip' Star Tiffany Haddish Says She Taught Barbra Streisand All About Cardi B -- See Their Pic!
Tiffany Haddish had a pretty epic holiday weekend!
On Saturday, the Girls Tripstar partied with Barbara Streisand, whom she affectionately referred to as her “big sister” in a sweet Twitter photo.
Haddish tweeted a pic of her and the 75-year-old musical icon, revealing that she schooled Babs on rapper Cardi B.
“Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Haddish wrote tagging the “Bodak Yellow” rhymer.
It’s no secret that Haddish is a fan of the newly-engaged NYC rap queen. She even spoofed Cardi in a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit earlier in the month, and sent her a supportive tweet reading “I’m proud of you,” on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Haddish's budding friendship with Streisand could be more than just a fun time at a post-Thanksgiving shindig. In fact, fans wouldn’t mind seeing the two in a “buddy comedy,” but for now, the actress and comedian has a packed schedule with several movies on the way, including the upcoming comedy Night School, starring Kevin Hart.
Watch Haddish emotionally dish on how Girls Trip changed her career in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Message About Her Estranged Father on 'Hollywood Medium' -- Watch!
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Hollywood Sex Scandals, Fashion Taboos in Hilarious 'SNL' Monologue
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Got High, Invited Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon Swamp Tour