‘Girls Trip' Star Tiffany Haddish Says She Taught Barbra Streisand All About Cardi B -- See Their Pic!

Tiffany Haddish had a pretty epic holiday weekend!

On Saturday, the Girls Tripstar partied with Barbara Streisand, whom she affectionately referred to as her “big sister” in a sweet Twitter photo.

Haddish tweeted a pic of her and the 75-year-old musical icon, revealing that she schooled Babs on rapper Cardi B.

“Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Haddish wrote tagging the “Bodak Yellow” rhymer.