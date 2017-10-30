GLAAD Says Kevin Spacey Coming Out as Gay Shouldn't 'Be Used to Deflect From Allegations of Sexual Assault'

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has responded to Kevin Spacey coming out as gay on Sunday, after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the Oscar-winning actor made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

"Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statment on Monday. "This is not a coming out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that.”

In a Buzzfeed News report published on Sunday, the now 46-year-old Rapp alleged that he met Spacey at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows. The actor claims that he went to a party at Spacey's apartment a few days later and that, as the party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.

Rapp alleged that Spacey appeared to be drunk and that "he was trying to seduce me."