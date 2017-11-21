Greta Gerwig Fangirls Over Justin Timberlake in Letter Asking to Use His Music in 'Lady Bird'

In her letter to Timberlake, the 34-year-old star begins, "I mean, what can I say? You’re Justin Timberlake.”

Gerwig goes on to note that she bought “both the CD and cassette” of the Justified album in 2003 because her "car didn’t have a CD player."

"You were the soundtrack to my adolescence," she gushes in her note to the 36-year-old pop star. "Between *NSYNC and your solo work, every year of my growing up was defined by your sound. I pretty much wouldn't be an adult without you."

Gerwig explains that "Cry Me a River" would play when the movie's heroine, Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), "full-on makes out" with her crush, Kyle Scheible (Timothée Chalamet), at a party.

The actress-director concludes her letter by referring to herself as Timberlake's "very sincere fan."