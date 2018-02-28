Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Son Apollo’s Birthday With Sweet Instagram Posts

Gwen Stefani’s baby boy is growing up!

The singer shared a sweet post on Wednesday in honor of her youngest son, Apollo’s, fourth birthday.

“#happybirthday to this little angel 👼 boy - #senttomefromheaven #truemiracle #4yearsold #greatful 🙏🏻 🎂 gx,” Stefani captioned the adorable pic of her son all dressed up at his epic Scooby Doo-themed party over the weekend, complete with costume, face paint and a giant Scooby toy in the background.

The singer shares Apollo and his older brothers, Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 9, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whose birthday post for his son was also Scooby-themed.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY APOLLO,” the Bush rocker captioned a pic with his three sons and a giant cake of the beloved cartoon dog. “Pure magic boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂.”

Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton went all out for Apollo’s Scooby bash, even dressing up in character as the pooch’s Mystery Machine cohorts Daphne and Shaggy.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The cute couple has been spending a lot of time together recently, as the No Doubt frontwoman has been touring with Shelton on his Country Music Freaks Tour. See more on their adorable relationship in the video below.

