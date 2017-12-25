Gwen Stefani's Sons Have the Cutest Christmas Morning -- Watch the Surprise!

Gwen Stefani is having the cutest Christmas ever!

The 48-year-old singer is spending the holidays surrounded by family, including boyfriend Blake Shelton, but it's her three sons that were the best present of all.

The boys were festively dressed on Monday morning, with 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma rocking lion onesies while their little brother, 3-year-old Apollo, was in his Christmas jammies.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The adorable trio burst through a giant sheet of wrapping paper to get to their gifts under the tree.

Blake could be seen filming as the boys rushed to their toys, with Apollo gleefully cheering when he discovered that the giant toy car in the middle of the room was his. Watch:

#merrychristmas ❤️🎄❤️🙏🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Gwen was also decked out, snapping pics in her elf jammies, which she's shown off on Instagram before.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

And the No Doubt frontwoman even had a stacked gingerbread house with a sign over the front door that read "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas," which also happens to be the name of her holiday album.

#youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:19am PST

The night before, the queen of Christmas made sure to get kisses from all of her boys under the mistletoe, and they all enjoyed dinner with their extended family.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Not a bad way to spend the holidays!

For more on the Stefani boys' Christmas traditions, watch the video below.



