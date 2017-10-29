Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Halloween With Epic Costume Recreating the Twist Ending of 'Se7en'
While Halloween is still a few days away, we're just going to go ahead and call it for Gwyneth Paltrow.
The actress and her boyfriend, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, paid homage to Paltrow's 1995 mystery thriller Se7en with a brilliantly twisted couple's costume this year.
In the surprise twist ending of David Fincher's frightening crime drama, star Brad Pitt (who was Paltrow's on-screen and off-screen boyfriend at the time) is led to a mysterious box in the middle of the desert by the serial killer John Doe (played by Kevin Spacey).
22-Year-Old Spoiler Alert: The box contains Paltrow's severed head.
PHOTOS: Spooktacular Halloween Costumes of 2017
In celebration of one of the greatest twist endings in modern cinema, Paltrow dressed up as her butchered character, complete with a cardboard box around her head and a shocked expression on her face.
Falchuk, in turn, rocked an orange jumpsuit with shackles binding his wrists and crisp white shoes, perfectly recreating John Doe's ensemble in the desert, after having murdered Paltrow's character.
PHOTOS: Stars Get in the Halloween Spirit!
The Oscar winner captioned the snapshot of their brilliant ensemble with a simple jack-o-lantern emoji.
Fun fact: While a lifelike model of the actress' head was created for Se7en, audiences never actually get a glimpse of it in the scene (despite many viewers' incorrect memories of the movie). However, the same head was used during a graphic autopsy of Paltrow's character during a scene in Steven Soderbergh's 2011 medical thriller Contagion.
Check out the video below for a look at how some of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated Halloween over the weekend at a party hosted by Cindy Crawford and George Clooney.