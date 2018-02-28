Halle Berry is Showstopping in Sexy Silver Mini Dress -- See the Pics!

Slay, Halle Berry!

The 51-year-old actress was the center of attention in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, stepping out to the sixth annual Icon Mann Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in a showstopping ensemble.

The brunette beauty wowed in a sexy metallic Elena Reva mini dress, which she styled with strappy silver heels that perfectly complemented the strapless piece.

Berry, who wore her hair down for the soirée, appeared to be having a blast on the red carpet, striking flirty poses as photographers snapped her pic.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star has been crushing the fashion game lately. Just last month, she shut down the red carpet at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in an ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

