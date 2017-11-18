Harry Styles, Miguel and More Performers Announced For Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has its performers!
Four musical acts will take the stage in Shanghai, China, for the big event next week.
"We started booking our musical guests months ago when Harry Styles, international superstar, signed on," Ed Razek, executive producer of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret said in a statement to ET. "Also appearing are Grammy award-winning artist Miguel, Tony award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang. We are incredibly thrilled to have them with us."
The announcement comes days after reports that Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry were unable to get Visas to enter China, but according to Razek, the country has been fully supportive of the production.
RELATED: Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Being Denied Entry Into China
"The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site," he said. "The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners, from granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city."
"We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success. We look forward to the live show Monday night and the international broadcast a week later," he added of the event, which will be the most "ambitious" VS Fashion show so far.
"The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers," Razek continued. "This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history."
RELATED: Bella Hadid Returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
See more in the video below.