Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Being Denied Entry Into China
It appears the Victoria's Secret Angels will not be strutting down the runway to Katy Perry's tunes.
The lingerie brand's annual fashion show is to take place in Shanghai, China, on Monday, and while the 33-year-old pop star was set to perform at the event, multiple sources tell ET that she had to cancel after being denied a Visa into the country.
China apparently took issue with a dress Perry wore during a 2015 performance in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, according to Page Six, who was first to break the news. The sequin ensemble was emblazoned with two sunflowers, which have become a symbol for a group of anti-China protesters.
In addition to Perry, 22-year-old model Gigi Hadid tweeted on Thursday that she would not be walking the show as planned. "I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year," she wrote. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"
Another source tells ET that Hadid was also denied entry into the country after she seemingly made fun of Buddha on an Instagram story earlier this year. In the video, Hadid is squinting her eyes to imitate Buddha's face on a cookie she's holding up.
Not long after the video was posted, Hadid issued an apology on social media.
"It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt or felt let down by me," she wrote. "I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past. I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I’m hopeful you’ll accept my apology."
Perry and Hadid aren't the first celebrities to be denied entry into China. In July, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture declared that Justin Bieber would no longer be able to perform in the country in an effort to "purify" China's entertainment industry.
"Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol," the bureau posted on its website at the time. "We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage."
ET has reached out to Hadid and Perry's rep regarding them being denied entry.
But the show must go on! Miguel and Harry Styles are set to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
In the meantime, here's a closer look at what to expect at the big event: