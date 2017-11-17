Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Being Denied Entry Into China

It appears the Victoria's Secret Angels will not be strutting down the runway to Katy Perry's tunes.

The lingerie brand's annual fashion show is to take place in Shanghai, China, on Monday, and while the 33-year-old pop star was set to perform at the event, multiple sources tell ET that she had to cancel after being denied a Visa into the country.

China apparently took issue with a dress Perry wore during a 2015 performance in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, according to Page Six, who was first to break the news. The sequin ensemble was emblazoned with two sunflowers, which have become a symbol for a group of anti-China protesters.