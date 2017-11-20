Heather Dubrow Weighs In on Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ for Season 13 (Exclusive)
Is Heather Dubrow ready to pick up an orange and return to reality TV?
It’s been a full year since Heather last appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and many fans felt her absence on the just-wrapped season.
“You know, I think it was really good to take a break and take a step back,” Heather tells ET. “It's been a crazy year. You know, I have 'Heather Dubrow's World' and 'Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig' podcasts, my YouTube Channel, Heather's Closet, our skincare line … and Terry and I just finished our second book, a diet book, that'll be out next year in 2018. So, there's a lot of fun stuff going on.”
“Of course, I still keep in touch with the girls on the show that were always my friends,” she adds, but notes she did not watch the show this year.
While Heather says “oh, dear” to the idea of coming back to the show, she hasn’t ruled out the idea completely.
“Never say never,” she says. “Real Housewives of Orange County was an incredible experience for me. Five years, made great friends, had amazing experiences and, quite honestly, it was a terrific platform for everything that Terry and I have done, and for our family, so I'm very, very grateful. As for the future, never say never.”
She adds that there’s no list of demands that would convince her to come back immediately.
“I think it's a bigger picture than that,” she says. “It's not really about any one particular thing. I think it would just have to make sense.”
For now, Heather is focused on all her other projects -- including the final touches on her much-talked-about mansion -- and her kids. ET caught up with the star and her 13-year-old daughter, Max, at The Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood, where Max performed with the iconic rock band Quiet Riot over the weekend. Max’s uncle, Kevin Dubrow, was the lead singer of the group until his death in 2007.
“It's a little bittersweet, but I know Kevin would be super proud,” Heather shares.
For more on Max’s special performance, check out the video below.
