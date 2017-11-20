Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Max Performs With Quiet Riot and Pays Tribute to Late Uncle (Exclusive)
Heather Dubrow’s daughter is a rock star in the making -- maybe.
Only ET was invited inside 13-year-old Max Dubrow’s soundcheck at the iconic Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood over the weekend, ahead of her debut performance with legendary rock band Quiet Riot.
“[Drummer] Frankie Banali and James Durbin, who's the new lead singer of Quiet Riot, and who you remember from American Idol … came on my podcast,” Heather explains. “We were talking and hanging out … and then we started talking about it, and Frankie said, 'Is Max still singing?' And I said, yes. And he said, 'Would she ever want to perform with us?' And I went, 'Yeah! That sounds pretty awesome.’”
Max’s uncle, her dad Terry’s brother, Kevin Dubrow, was the lead singer of the band until he died in 2007 -- and Terry and Heather have stayed close with Frankie, Kevin’s best friend. Max’s performance with the band actually came 10 years to the date of his death.
“I'm gonna be singing, kinda like what he was doing,” Max shares, with a smile.
“It's a little bittersweet,” Heather notes. “But I know Kevin would be super proud.”
Max took on the band’s most famous hit, “Cum on Feel the Noize,” though she admits she was only slightly familiar with the song ahead of her rehearsal.
“I was gonna sing it at a show for my school, but then it got canceled,” she notes. “So I kinda knew it. Had to work on it a bit.”
Though she can definitely belt it out like her famous uncle, Max isn’t sure a music career is in her future. She says she’s actually interested in medicine, like her dad.
“Is that so funny?” Heather, an actress and singer in her own right, asks. “I am of the musical background, and, of course, Terry's brother, and Terry's a doctor, so she likes both. So, she really is an amalgam of the two of us. So, I said, OK. She'll be a singing doctor.”
Even with her own experience as a performer, Heather confesses she didn’t offer any advice to Max about her big night -- even though Max asked her if she had any!
“As controlling as I am, and you know I'm a little controlling -- that’s a total understatement,” Heather says. “But when it comes to stuff like this, I believe in her. She's fun and talented and amazing, and all I said to her was, have fun! 'Cause that's all it's about. It's a cool life experience and just have fun and kill it.”
“What I've noticed about my kids is, they're mostly dabblers,” she adds. “Which is completely fine with me. All I care about is that they're happy and lucky, and healthy. Happy, lucky, healthy. That's all.”