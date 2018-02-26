Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Chris Heisser Arrested on DUI Charge Hours After Actress' Own Arrest

Heather Locklear's boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested on a driving under the influence charge early Monday morning in Thousand Oaks, California.

ET has learned that the 56-year-old contractor and former AMA motocross racer was arrested around 12:43 a.m. by the California State Highway Patrol. He was cited and released shortly after, and is expected to appear in court on April 26.

According to a police report obtained by ET, at approximately 12:04 a.m., officers with the CHP Moorpark Area office observed a Mercedes sedan traveling at an unusual slow speed, on southbound US 101 south of state Route 23. The officers conducted an enforcement stop to check the wellness of the driver, who was identified as Heisser. The report claims that when officers made contact with Heisser, they observed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.

Heisser was then given a standardized field sobriety test and provided two breath samples through the preliminary alcohol screening device with results of .19% & .19 % blood alcohol content.

The arrest came just a few hours after Locklear was arrested Sunday night for one count felony domestic violence and three counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Police told ET on Monday that Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at a residence, and in an initial investigation, police allege that she had battered her boyfriend at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police say Locklear allegedly became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies.

A source told ET that friends and family of Locklear believe the arrest was her "rock bottom," and that they are encouraging her to go to rehab.

"Heather has been spiraling out of control lately," the source said. "We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track."

"Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab," the source added, referring to the fact that she has been in and out of treatment for years. "She needs it badly. It's sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help."

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told ET that Locklear was transported to a local hospital Sunday night, where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released. Her next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California.

