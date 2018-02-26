Heidi Klum Says She's 'Very Single' and 'Ready to Mingle' Following Split From Vito Schnabel

Looks like Heidi Klum is officially ready to get back into the dating game!

Following her split from Vito Schnabel last September, the 44-year-old model says she's now "very ready" to find a new lover.

During her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, DeGeneres put Klum to the ultimate test with a game of "Who'd You Rather," where she was asked about which male celebrities she would date.

"I'm very single and very ready to mingle," Klum exclaimed shortly before the game began.

The America's Got Talent judge was forced to pick one male celebrity over the other, choosing Drake over stars like Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper and Brad Pitt for the majority of the rounds. That is, until Joaquin Phoenix popped into the picture!

Watch below:

Later in the show, Klum also opened up about the criticism she's received for modeling her own lingerie for her latest Heidi Klum Intimates collection.

"Sometimes people say, 'You're 44, you're turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?'" she explained. "But I always think, there's a lot of women, my age, 50, 60, 70 -- what? Do we have an expiration date? Like, can we also not feel sexy?"

"I feel sexy in my skin," she continued. "And why do we always have to see 20 or 30 year olds, nothing against [them] in campaigns, but why cannot an older woman also be in a campaign? So, I'm still doing it."

Get it, girl!

