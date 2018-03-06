Hoda Kotb on Whether She’ll Marry Boyfriend Joel Schiffman (Exclusive)

Are wedding bells in the air for Hoda Kotb?



The Today show co-host gushed about her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, to ET's Keltie Knight on Tuesday, opening up about if she had plans to marry the financier.

“I have never teased a marriage -- the Internet is teasing a marriage,” said Kotb, who has a 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, with Schiffman. “I met the right man at the right time in my life, and Joel is the perfect fit for me. The fact that I found the man I've dreamt of and the life I've dreamt of at this stage in my life should let other women know sometimes if you wait, it comes later."

"Joel is not only a great life partner, he will be with me the rest of my life," the 53-year-old mom added of her beau, whom she met in 2013. "I have no doubt he's an unbelievable father to Haley. He literally comes home and says, 'Is she sleeping? Oh no, did I miss her?' And when she says, 'Dada' and stumbles over to him, I don't know that there's a sweeter sound.



Kotb continued to share how Schiffman is also adorably supportive when it comes to her latest project, a children’s book titled I've Loved You Since Forever.

“It's so funny because this morning he sent me a text and said, 'Today's the big book launch day,' and then he said, 'And, oh, by the way… I've loved you since forever.' I want to cry thinking about it!"

The book is dedicated to little Haley and has a unique touch to it -- thanks to songstress Kelly Clarkson! Kotb asked the American Idol star -- who has her own children's book, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby -- to sing the book for her, although it took awhile for everything to come together.

"I went to the Olympics and she said, 'I'm gonna send you voice notes at the Olympics,' [then] I got crickets," Kotb said. "I get back Monday morning, look at the rundown see Kelly Clarkson's name and I'm like, 'Oh no, she's here -- now she's gonna feel weird.'"

"[But] she said to me, 'I have it,' and the next day we went across the street to a studio [with] her and her guitar player and she just sang the words to that book and I melted," she continued.

For more on Kotb and her daughter, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb on How ‘Life Began’ After Welcoming Daughter Haley at 52

NEWS: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and 'Today' Show Team Reunite With Their Families After Olympics

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Adjusting to First Olympics as Working Moms

Related Gallery