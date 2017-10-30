‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Responds to 'Deeply Troubling' Kevin Spacey Allegations
House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has responded to actor Anthony Rapp's allegations that the hit Netflix show's star, Kevin Spacey, made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling," Willimon tweeted on Monday. "During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”
Willimon served as showrunner for House of Cards for four seasons, before exiting last January to pursue other interests.
Anthony Rapp Claims Kevin Spacey Made a Sexual Advance Towards Him When He Was 14
In a Buzzfeed News report published on Sunday, the now 46-year-old Rapp alleged that he met Spacey at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows. The actor claims that he went to a party at Spacey's apartment a few days later and that, as the party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.
Rapp alleged that Spacey appeared to be drunk and that "he was trying to seduce me."
"My stomach churns," Rapp said of his thoughts on the alleged incident. "I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it."
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay, Responds to Anthony Rapp's Allegations: 'I'm Beyond Horrified'
Hours after the report, 58-year-old Spacey tweeted that he was "beyond horrified" at Rapp's story, and came out as gay.
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
"I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," he continued. "As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Watch below: