How Janet Jackson Is Celebrating Baby Eissa's First Christmas (Exclusive)

Janet Jackson's first Christmas with son Eissa will be in London.

A source close to the 51-year-old singer tells ET that following the conclusion of her State of the World Tour on Dec. 17, Jackson will take her 11-month-old son with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana to England for the holidays, opting not to stay with the rest of the Jackson family in Los Angeles.

The source says Al Mana allowed Jackson to take their son on tour and now he wants his son back home for the holidays and possibly longer, adding, “Now that the tour is over they [Jackson and Al Mana] can move forward with their divorce and possibly a very contentious custody battle. The couple will be using a mediator for the time being."

The source also shares that Jackson has already started buying gifts for Eissa, saying, “Being a mother is her greatest gift. It’s made her blissful and brought her a joy she never knew before."

"She’s going to take a break for the holidays and look to take the State of the World Tour to Europe and Asia in 2018,” the source adds, noting, "This tour has made her extremely happy and Janet feels 20 years younger. She loves the adulation and the response from her fans."

And Eissa better bundle up! ET previously reported that the little guy spent Thanksgiving with the Jackson family in Los Angeles, where the weather topped 90 degrees. Safe to say... London will probably be a bit chillier.

Reporting by Stacie Gottsegen

