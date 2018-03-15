Iggy Azalea Excitedly Announces Green Card Status on Instagram: 'I Got Accepted Into America Forever!'

Iggy Azalea is super excited about her new status as a permanent resident of the United States.

After moving to America from her native Australia in 2006, when she was 16, the "Fancy" rapper finally became a permanent resident on Wednesday after she received her Green Card, and she excitedly shared the news in a video posted to her Instagram story.

"Guess what! Tell them the news, because we're all immigrants. Immigrant club!" Azalea, 27, said in the video, where she was joined two of her friends. "I got accepted into America forever! I just got my stamp!"

The Sydney-born rapper reiterated the good news with her caption, writing, "I got approved for a green card," along with a smiley face emoji.

The news of Azalea's new residency status drew out some of her biggest social media haters and Twitter trolls, who insulted the artist and demanded she get deported back to Australia.

The rapper later took to Twitter to slam her critics, writing, "I’ve been here 12 years! only just got approved! been paying my fed & state taxes etc but can’t vote or have a say how it’s spent. Some people are SO miserable."

"Y’all would be happy for me to get deported back to a country I only know 4 ppl in though!" She continued. "I worked hard."

While a Green Card allows someone to permanently live in America, it is different from citizenship in several key ways. Unlike citizens, Green Card holders cannot vote, cannot live overseas without risk of losing their status, and do not share the same protections against possible deportation.

For more from the "Black Widow" rapper, check out the video below.

