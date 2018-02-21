Inside Rihanna's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration

Rihanna is already doing her thirties correctly.

The ANTI singer rang in her third decade on Tuesday night with a totally eye-popping magenta look by YSL and an extravagant birthday party.

A source tells ET that Rihanna kicked things off with a black-tie dinner at NYC's The Grill restaurant, surrounded by friends and family. Afterwards, the source reveals that 30-year-old RiRi had her after-party at the Pool Restaurant, where bottles upon bottles of JAY-Z's Armand de Brignac Rosé and Blanc de Blanc champagnes were sabered, and Rihanna was treated to a performance by none other than Toni Braxton!

"Finally met my fav!" Rihanna captioned a pic on Twitter. "Thank you for making my night so special! I’ll never forgive you for looking this good at my party tho."

"Sturdiest night of all !!! surrounded by the people I love the most !!!" she captioned another pic. "30 is already my favorite era."

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST

Happy birthday, Rihanna!

Also in attendance for her big night was Paris Hilton, who showed up with fiancé Chris Zylka.

Meanwhile, Rihanna kicked off her birthday with a sweet tribute to her mother.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!" the singer wrote on a sweet throwback picture. "Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!"

Reporting by Darla Murray

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Dedicates 30th Birthday to Her Mom With Heartwarming Message and Adorable Baby Pic

Rihanna Wears 'I Hate Rihanna' T-Shirt to Commemorate Last Moments of Her 20s: Pics

Rihanna Reunites With French President Emmanuel Macron for Global Education Funding

Related Gallery