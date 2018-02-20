Rihanna Dedicates 30th Birthday to Her Mom With Heartwarming Message and Adorable Baby Pic

Rihanna turned 30 on Tuesday, and the pop superstar commemorated her milestone birthday by showing her mom some love with a heartwarming message of gratitude.

The "Diamonds" singer took to Instagram on her b-day to share a cute throwback photo of herself as a baby, which she dedicated to her mom, Monica Fenty.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!" the singer wrote. "Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!"

She also made sure to show her appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices that go into being a mom, writing, "Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!"

"I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!" she concluded in her sweet post.

Hours before Rihanna rang in the special day, the Barbados-born singer was making the most of her last day of her 20s. She celebrated by posting a photo of herself in an oversized T-shirt with the message "I hate Rihanna" and the caption "Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20's."

Rihanna certainly made the most of her last big awards show performance of her 20s when she stole the spotlight at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards back in January. Check out the video below for a look at her epic appearance.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Wears 'I Hate Rihanna' T-Shirt to Commemorate Last Moments of Her 20s: Pics

Rihanna Wins Most Meme-able Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs -- See Twitter's Best Reactions

Rihanna Shuts Down the GRAMMYs in Sexy All-Latex Look

Related Gallery