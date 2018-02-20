Rihanna Wears 'I Hate Rihanna' T-Shirt to Commemorate Last Moments of Her 20s: Pics

Rihanna was ready to make a "bad decision" ahead of her 30th birthday.

The R&B singer turned another year older on Tuesday, but prior to her monumental birthday, she was hell-bent on acting like a woman in her 20s. On her Instagram story, Rihanna posted a photo of her posing in an oversized pink T-shirt, with the message: "I hate Rihanna. Don't trust anyone under 30."

The "What's My Name?" singer captioned the pic: "Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20's."

Rihanna also posted a selfie video while wearing a low-cut dress. "Still in my 20s!" she said to the camera. Her friend, Jennifer Rosales, added, "Not for long!"

This is already shaping up to be a big year for RiRi! At this year's GRAMMYs, she performed, presented and won! Following the awards show, she was also spotted with rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel at 1 Oak nightclub.

Here's a look at her stylish night out:

