Inside Selena Quintanilla’s World Domination 22 Years After Her Death (Exclusive)

It’s been 22 years since the death of Selena Quintanilla, a Tejano music singer who captured America’s heart in the early ‘90s with songs like “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You.”

After conquering a male-dominant genre, a feat many deemed impossible, the GRAMMY winner had blossomed into a cultural icon at the time of her death.

On March 31, 1995, Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. She was 23 years old. The news sent shock waves around the world, prompting several vigils across the U.S. and Mexico. Saldivar was later found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole in March of 2025.

While the passing of time can be a detrimental factor for any celebrity, in Selena’s case, it’s only helped broaden her legacy. Her cultural resonance can, in part, be attributed to her growing fan base and numerous pop-cultural markers -- including the 1997 movie, Selena, as well as tribute concerts, a wax figure, a special edition makeup line, statues and a festival in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas -- that continue to place the late singer center stage.