Christian Serratos is our Selena!

The Walking Dead star will play the late Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's upcoming series, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Rounding out the cast of Selena: The Series is Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's oldest brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla and Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella Quintanilla. Madison Taylor Baez will play Young Selena.

Netflix offered the first look at the cast in action in a video released on Tuesday, featuring Serratos in the Tejano singer's iconic purple jumpsuit. Watch the clip below.

Get your first look at Christian Serratos, who will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise.



Selena: The Series — Part 1 premieres in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3U7hBrxLHi — Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2019

"Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family," said Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of the production company behind the series, Campanario Entertainment. "Our casting director, Carla Hool, and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life."

Selena: The Series -- which was announced last December -- will explore and chronicle the life and legacy of the legendary singer as she comes of age, makes tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music, according to the show's website. The two-part limited series, produced with the support of Selena's family, will debut next year.

The Quintanilla family had been working on a couple projects based on the "Como La Flor" singer, who was shot and killed in 1995. She was 23 years old.

See what Selena's family told ET about keeping her legacy alive in the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Quintanilla Series Coming to Netflix -- See the Announcement

Adrienne Houghton Tears Up Over Selena Quintanilla's Impact on Her Life (Exclusive)

Selena Quintanilla’s 'Amor Prohibido' Turns 25! Becky G, Ally Brooke & More Reflect on Iconic Album

Related Gallery