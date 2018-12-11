Selena Quintanilla Series Coming to Netflix -- See the Announcement

Selena Quintanillavive!

The story of the late "Como La Flor" singer will come to life in a new Netflix original scripted program, Selena: The Series, the streaming service and the Quintanilla family announced on Tuesday to fans' surprise. The news was shared on social media, along with a video clip of the words from the iconic song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," Selena's signature and the sound of crowds cheering in the background.

"💞Bidi Bidi Bom Bom💞 @SelenaLaLeyenda incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside and will be executive produced by The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek," the announcement reads.

The series will explore and chronicle the life and legacy of the Mexican-American Tejano singer as she comes of age, makes tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music, according to the show's website. The two-part limited series will debut in 2020.

The Quintanilla family had been working on a couple of projects based on Selena, who was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club, on March 31, 1995. She was 23 years old.

The "Amor Prohibido" singer received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

“I’m a little bit emotional, but more so excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist,” Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, told ET exclusively before the event. “And what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It’s a full circle moment for me.”

ET also caught up with the rest of the Quintanilla family at the celebration, where they reflected on Selena's legacy and how they keep her memory alive.

Hear what they shared in the video below.

