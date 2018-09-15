Have you been Dreaming of ways to achieve Selena Quintanilla’s flawless look? Well, you're in luck!

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ET’s beauty series, How-To Hollywood, invited celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega to show us how to achieve Selena’s timeless look using his new PUR Cosmetics Pro eye shadow palette.

“I think Selena inspired us all, really,” Ortega tells ET. "Americans, Mexicans, she really put her mark on this world. I'm proud to be Mexican because of her. She inspired a lot of [people].”

“I always go back and watch her last concert," Ortega adds, noting that her final performance at the Houston Astrodome "was such a legendary moment for her. You could tell the show [had] crazy energy and you can feel it through our little YouTube screens.”

"I would have loved to have done her makeup,” Ortega shares.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve Selena’s signature look:

Step 1. Eye Shadow

Pro Tip: Apply a layer of translucent powder under the eyes to catch any fallout from the eye shadows. This will prevent any transfer, leaving your foundation or concealer intact.

Selena was known for wearing minimal eye makeup, mostly using matte colors with not much shadow. Ortega used the colors, "1988," "Muddy," "Dreamer" and "Stripper" from his specially designed color palette (inspired by his client, Christina Aguilera).

Step 2. Lashes

Pro Tip: Curl your lashes before applying mascara. This will open your eyes and make them look larger.

Ortega suggests coating your lashes twice and recommends using Revlon Mega Multiplier, which can be found at your local drugstore.

Step 3. Contour

Pro Tip: Suck in your cheeks and place the product right where your hollows are and don't forget to contour your forehead, following your natural hairline.

For this look, Ortega uses NARS Laguna Bronzer to contour the face and add dimension. “Keep it simple,” he says. “The '90s [were] more about the eyes and the lips.”

Step 4. Highlight

Though highlighting may not have been as popular in the '90s, Ortega decides not to use blush and instead uses Dose of Colors highlighting powder in Melonade.

Step 5. Lips

Selena’s signature red lip was nothing short of iconic.

Pro Tip: If you have lips on the thinner side, overdraw them slightly to achieve this look. Ortega uses MAC's "Brick" lip pencil and draws a vertical line in the center of each lip, which helps balance the lip and get a good idea of where to draw the heart shape.

Pro Tip #2: If you find that your red lip color is a bit too deep, apply an orange undertone to brighten them up! Ortega uses Charlotte Tilbury’s gloss, "Red Vixen," to add a little bit more drama.

Voilà! Now take a selfie and share a photo of your Selena Quintanilla-inspired glam using the hashtags #SelenaQuintanillaHowToHollywood.

