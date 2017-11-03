Selena Quintanilla Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- Watch!
Selena Quintanilla is leaving her mark in Hollywood.
The late singer was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Capitol Records on Friday, with thousands of fans showing up to be part of this historic moment.
Accepting the star on her behalf was Selena's sister, Suzette, who told ET on Thursday how excited she was that the day was finally here.
"I’m a little bit emotional, but more so, excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist," Suzette explained. "And, what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It’s a full circle moment for me."
Also in attendance were actresses Angélica Vale and Angélica María; Edward James Olmos; Selena director Gregory Nava; Selena's husband, Chris Perez; and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who proclaimed Nov. 3 as the official "Selena Day" in the City of Angels.
Eva Longoria also took the podium to share some words with the audience about how Selena impacted her career.
"This star is not only for Selena, it's for every Latina out there who has ever had a dream," Longoria said, holding back tears. "Growing up, there was no reflection of me anywhere -- not on TV, not on movies, not in music. It was as if no one like me existed in the American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena changed the landscape of music entertainment, inevitably changing my own journey."
"She was the face I finally saw that looked like mine," she continued. "She validated my existence and she proved to the world that we existed, us Mexican-Americans."
Selena was tragically shot and killed in 1995, but the singer continues to influence generations of fans decades after her death. The GRAMMY winner also became a fashion and beauty icon. Her outfits have been displayed in museum exhibits and a MAC cosmetics collection inspired by the singer was released last year.
Last month, the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer was also honored with a Google Doodle on the anniversary of her debut album's release.
Now more than ever, Selena's spirit lives on and is remembered by millions around the world.