Selena Quintanilla Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- Watch!

Selena Quintanilla is leaving her mark in Hollywood.

The late singer was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Capitol Records on Friday, with thousands of fans showing up to be part of this historic moment.

Accepting the star on her behalf was Selena's sister, Suzette, who told ET on Thursday how excited she was that the day was finally here.

"I’m a little bit emotional, but more so, excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist," Suzette explained. "And, what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It’s a full circle moment for me."

Also in attendance were actresses Angélica Vale and Angélica María; Edward James Olmos; Selena director Gregory Nava; Selena's husband, Chris Perez; and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who proclaimed Nov. 3 as the official "Selena Day" in the City of Angels.