Inside Victoria Justice's Surprise 25th Birthday Party (Exclusive)

Happy birthday, Victoria Justice!

The former Nickelodeon star turned 25 on Monday -- and only ET has the exclusive details on her surprise party in Los Angeles.

Justice, who wore a chic, yellow PAPER London sweater, was surrounded by her family, closest friends and boyfriend, Reeve Carney, as they celebrated at Katana in West Hollywood on Monday. "It was a surprise birthday party! Victoria had absolutely no idea and didn’t know what to expect,” a source at the party tells ET. “Her family and friends decorated the venue’s private room with balloons and decadent candles.”

Guests at the party ate salmon carpaccio, yellowtail sashimi, Chilean seabass and baked crab hand rolls, before a chocolate lava cake reading “Happy birthday Victoria!” was brought to the table with sparklers. According to ET's source, Justice was "smiling from ear to ear," but seemed happiest with her boyfriend, who showered her with hugs and kisses.

“They are so happy and seem closer than ever. They were snapping photos together," the source said of Justice and Carney, a 34-year-old singer-songwriter and actor, adding that after three hours of celebrating at Katana, the lovebirds "held hands upon exiting the venue together."

Justice later took to Instagram to thank her friends and family for making the night so special, writing, "You guys know how to do it right!"

"Thank you so much for making my birthday so special, loved the ambience and the food was incredible (loved the glazed popcorn shrimp). Also @shaesavin you took the best care of us, thank you for making it a birthday to remember," she added alongside a slideshow of pics from the party.

