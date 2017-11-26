James Cameron Finally Reveals Why Rose Didn't Share the Door With Jack at the End of 'Titanic'

Titanic debuted in theaters 20 years ago, yet one question still bugs viewers: Why couldn't Jack have fit on the door with Rose after the ship sank? It sure looked like there was enough room.

Now, the film's director, James Cameron, is here with the definitive answer. And yeah, it's going to break your heart a little.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cameron was asked directly, "Why doesn’t Rose make room for Jack on the door?"

To which he replied, "And the answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple..."

Ouch.

Cameron laughed off the ongoing debate, saying, "I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later."